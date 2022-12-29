East Coast Samaritans praise supporters as 140 light up for ‘Longest Night’

The Arklow East Coast Samaritans branch have been expressing their gratitude for yet another year of fantastic support from the Arklow community and its surrounding areas.

Speaking on the back of their hugely successful ‘Longest Night’ campaign when more than 140 sites lit up green, a spokesperson for the Arklow branch said: “We would like to wish you all a peaceful Christmas and the very best for the new year 2023. We want to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers for your huge commitment and contribution to being here, to help others at their hour of need.

"A special thanks goes to our supporters, who are too numerous to list, who helped raise funds through online donations, spot prizes, fundraising projects and many ideas that have helped us to be here for callers. We are extremely grateful.

“Your incredible support this year has helped us to continue to be here for anyone struggling to cope. You've helped us to ensure that no one has to face things alone, especially through the days after Christmas, which can be hard on those who need to fill their time."

Samaritans volunteers are on hand to support you, whatever you’re going through. Freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritan.ie