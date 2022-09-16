Dunlavin’s music queen Dorly O’Sullivan prepares for Middle East mission

The accent retains strong hints of her origins on the continent but Dorly O’Sullivan has been making an impact here in Ireland for close to half a century. Probably best known for her stint as the founder, director and conductor of the Dunlavin Orchestra, she remains very much a force to be reckoned with at the age of 73.

When the Almighty was doling out the energy levels, she must have been at the front of the queue. She certainly managed, without undue effort or upset, to combine being interviewed for the ‘People’ with babysitting a young grandson. And, where most of her contemporaries likely prefer a holiday on the beach, she speaks of preparations to venture to refugee camps in the Middle East.

Dorly – the name is a play on the more formal Dorothea with which she was christened – resides on a farm near Dunlavin with husband Barny but she was born in the German-speaking part of Switzerland. The village she grew up in alongside her two brothers is close to the city Berne and her childhood sounds chocolate-box idyllic.

“Ours was a teacher’s family and I turned out to be a teacher as well,” she muses on her blissfully untroubled upbringing. She is grateful, however, for the fact that as a teenager she was not permitted to think that all the world was cosy and carefree.

At the age of 14, she was sent off to a French-speaking region of her country to learn the language. Under the leadership of a local curate, Dorly found herself there helping to run summer camps for children from the slums of Paris, youngsters from backgrounds very much more turbulent to her own. She returned for more of the same the following year and the camps became a regular highlight of her year.

“This had a great impact on me,” she reflects. “I was middle class and very protected but then you see another side to the world. You learn that everything is not the way it should be.”

Following family tradition, she trained to become a teacher and specialised after graduating in schooling pupils with special needs. The big perk of her profession was the long mid-year holidays, six weeks in her case, but she opted not to take it easy during the break.

Though she insists that she has never been “politically aware”, she clearly had a strong humanitarian streak. At the age of 20, she rallied a group of friends around her to organise her own summer camp, not in Switzerland but in France.

In the wake of the uncoupling of Algeria from La République, thousands of refugees had arrived from North Africa in the late sixties. So Dorly, unstoppable and infinitely resourceful, made contacts with Paris to identify where she could help.

She raised sponsorship to pay for toys and crayons before setting off to spend the vacation playing with the children of Algerian families in a former military installation. The two summers she spent at this work left her mentally exhausted and in need of time out.

Characteristically, the break was no half-hearted affair as she gave up the good job, gathered up her savings, and set off to hitch-hike around Europe.

“My parents were horrified,” she recalls of her decision to put her career on hold in or around 1972 and go to tend ponies on the Camargue in the South of France. It was there, close to the Mediterranean, that someone advised her: “If you like horses, then you have to go to Ireland.”

Footloose and fancy free, with no prior knowledge of the country, that was what she did, arriving in Dun Laoghaire on the mail boat. It was, as best she remembers, three o’clock in the morning and it was raining – that was her first damp experience of the country where she was fated to spend most of her life.

She also recalls how, a short while later, a blue Ford Capri pulled up in Kerry to offer her and a travelling companion a lift to Valentia. They ended up driving to Cahersiveen instead and one of the young men in the car turned out to be Barny O’Sullivan from Dunlavin.

He was on holidays in Kerry and, when he left the Kingdom to return home, he asked the Swiss miss to give him a call when she returned to Dublin. It seems that Dorly was falling in love with more than brown bread and cheddar cheese.

She made the call and a romantic picnic in Poulaphouca was enjoyed by both parties, as well as a stint in the fields: “I made silage with him,” she laughs. Such dallying could not last and she moved on to complete her tour of Europe, calling to Scotland, Austria and Italy along the way.

Eventually, she returned home to find her mother waiting with news that an Irishman had been in touch to say that he would be arriving in two days. Barny had evidently done his detective work.

Both he and his intended later studied in the UK, he taking an agriculture course in Essex while she learned about horticulture in Hereford. The couple married in 1974, the ceremony taking place in Switzerland, and they set up home in Dunlavin where they have resided ever since.

They have run a successful farm there and they have raised their own children there, as well as fostering others. The brood comprised Anthony, Cróchán, Daniel, Rachel, Dominique and Damien.

It sounds perfect but family life has not always run smoothly, with the loss of a little daughter Dominique who drowned as a toddler in a pond, never to be forgotten: “It was life changing,” Dorly reflects solemnly on the tragedy. “It is always as if it was yesterday.’”

Through Damien, the O’Sullivans have become involved in the Camphill Community and he now lives at Dunlavin Camphill in Graiguebeg, coming home at weekends.

Along the way, the old farmhouse has been transformed into modern accommodation behind the quaint façade. Most recently she and Barny are poised to move to a brand-new house nearby as Rachel and her husband have returned after living for a while in Dublin.

During her time in the area, she has grown to legendary status as a musical pioneer: “There was always music in my life. I had learned the violin and piano, and I started to miss it.” Rather than be melancholy, she took action and started teaching children how to play the recorder, and she also sat examinations with the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

What started as low-key classes for boys and girls somehow morphed into the Dunlavin Youth Orchestra which played from 1989 to 2007. She specialised in the string section while Jimmy Craul sent woodwind players from his lair near Blessington.

The repertoire was mostly classical but the orchestra – 40 strong in its heyday – also accompanied a memorable production of ‘Oliver!’ They played in the National Concert Hall and also delivered three ‘magic’ concerts in Switzerland.

And all the while, Dorly has also been a singer, joining friends in the choir for Mass at Gormanstown church. It was through Carina, the wife of fellow chorister Brendan O’Shea, that Dorly first heard of an organisation called Atlantic Humanitarian Relief Services – generally referred to as AHR.

Their mission is to provide medical services to refugees who have fled from the civil war in Syrian to camps in Jordan. Carina explained how there are hundreds of children in the camps with little or nothing to do as they wait in perpetual limbo until it is safe to return to their homeland.

This rekindled memories in Dorly of her time half a century before bringing some light into the storm-tossed lives of Algerian asylum seekers in France. She volunteered to assist, setting off in November of 2019 with 300 recorders and a load of simple percussion instruments. By way of preparation, she visited an Irish direct provision centre to learn at least one Arabic song.

What she found in the camps moved her deeply as she worked with boys and girls 10 years in exile from a land they scarcely remember. She played guitar with them and gave them recorder lessons, providing some diversion for families attempting to make the best of their lives in circumstances which have careered out of their control. Lockdown intervened but the pandemic times had not been allowed go to waste as Dorly plotted her next sortie, this time bankrolled in part by the proceeds of her church choir’s concert in Kildare Cathedral.

“I have been learning Arabic for the last two and a half years,” she says, her attitude testament to lifelong learning. “I can sing six Arabic songs now, tell four stories and say a few things.”

Counting down to October 10, when she returns to the Middle East, she reports that she has 150 recorders ready to bring with her, while she is working to persuade a friend to make sticks with bells to keep rhythm.

No pressure? Not to a person who has few limits to her can-do mojo: “I pack a good lot into my life.”