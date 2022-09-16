Wicklow

Dunlavin’s music queen Dorly O’Sullivan prepares for Middle East mission

Reporter David Medcalf spoke to Dorly O’Sullivan, founder of the Dunlavin Orchestra, about growing up in Switzerland and how at 73 her life has turned full circle as she prepares to bring her songs, instruments and enthusiasm to refugee children in the middle east

David Medcalf

The accent retains strong hints of her origins on the continent but Dorly O’Sullivan has been making an impact here in Ireland for close to half a century. Probably best known for her stint as the founder, director and conductor of the Dunlavin Orchestra, she remains very much a force to be reckoned with at the age of 73.

When the Almighty was doling out the energy levels, she must have been at the front of the queue. She certainly managed, without undue effort or upset, to combine being interviewed for the ‘People’ with babysitting a young grandson. And, where most of her contemporaries likely prefer a holiday on the beach, she speaks of preparations to venture to refugee camps in the Middle East.

Privacy