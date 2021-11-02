Dunlavin and Donard raise over €2,700 for local hospice

Fr. Malone, Adrian and Olive Muldowney, Orna Doyle and Sheila McNamara at the Dunlavin coffee morning in aid of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh

The communities of Dunlavin and Donard raised over €2,700 for St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh after a successful coffee morning in both villages.

The events, on Thursday September 23 to coincide with the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, brought the local communities together and people donated prizes for a raffle along with cakes and other baked goods to enjoy on the day.

Sheila McNamara and Eleanor Beattie are members of the Friends of St Brigid’s and organised the coffee mornings every year. St Brigid’s has ten rooms and serves the people of Kildare and west Wicklow.

The funds raised go towards updating and maintaining equipment and services.

The Dunlavin event was held at St Nicholas of Myra Parish Centre with a tent outside for social distancing while Pat and Eric Hambidge hosted the Donard coffee morning at their home.

A large number of people attended the coffee mornings for what is a special social event in the local calendar. Concerns about COVID didn’t put a dent in the fundraiser’s success with some of the older members of the community aged 96, 97, and 100 in attendance too.

Similar events take place during the summer on Daffodil Day and Sunflower Day.