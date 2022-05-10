Duffy delivers for young Arklow fan

Finn Travers from Arklow holding up his Shane Duffy poster at an Ireland game.

Finn Travers from Arklow (centre) proudly displaying his Shane Duffy Ireland shirt and the cardboard poster he made to cheer him on.

Seven-year-old Finn Travers, who plays for Arklow Town FC, got the surprise of a lifetime at a recent soccer game when top Irish player Shane Duffy gave him his Ireland shirt.

Finn is a huge fan of Shane and at the Ireland versus Lithuanian friendly in the Aviva Stadium he proudly held up a cardboard poster he had made to support him.

Aaron Travers, Finn’s dad, attended the match with Finn and said: “He spent a lot of time colouring in this cardboard banner with Shane’s name.

“He was holding the banner at the match, and Shane Duffy had spotted it while he was warming up, as he wasn’t playing.”

Ireland won the friendly against Lithuania with a late goal on the 90th minute, and while the players were walking around the grounds of the pitch - Shane spotted Finn again.

“He came running over with the jersey and handed it to him,” said Aaron.

Finn was also joined by his brother Will and extended family at the Irish match, was delighted said Aaron.

“He couldn’t believe it, but to be fair to him he really went for it with the banner throughout the whole game,” said Aaron

“We got back to the Dart station, and there was even lads stopping in cars telling him great job on getting the jersey, and little kids congratulating him - it was great craic.

“He has the jersey hung up in the bedroom his pride and joy.”