Dry Rain Theatre Company take Greystones children on magical adventure with Tilly and Winks

Pat, Rose and Wayne Morris. Expand
Rose Morris, Kali Genoe, Lily O'Brien, Conor Genoe and Stalla O'Brien. Expand
Alan, Marta and Zoe Duffy. Expand
Emma O'Brien and Ciaran Coogan as Tilly and Winks. Expand
Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Katie Makim with Heather and Charlotte O'Rahilly. Expand
Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Sienna and Charlie Taggart. Expand
Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Romeo Murphy and Adam Vella. Expand
Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Fia O'Dwyer and Triona Cahalane. Expand

Pat, Rose and Wayne Morris.

Rose Morris, Kali Genoe, Lily O'Brien, Conor Genoe and Stalla O'Brien.

Alan, Marta and Zoe Duffy.

Emma O'Brien and Ciaran Coogan as Tilly and Winks.

Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Katie Makim with Heather and Charlotte O'Rahilly.

Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Sienna and Charlie Taggart.

Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Romeo Murphy and Adam Vella.

Tilly &amp; Winks Magical Adventure at Whale Greystones. Fia O'Dwyer and Triona Cahalane.

Pat, Rose and Wayne Morris.

Michael Sheridan

The Whale Theatre in Greystones played host to the wonderful children’s theatre show Tilly and Winks Magical Adventure in late December.

The show was produced by Dry Rain Theatre Group, who were delighted to make their return to the Whale Theatre with their latest enchanting tale.

Written and directed by local playwright David O’Brien, it featured original music by Irish composer Donal Rafferty, and starred actors Emma O’Brien (Tilly) and Ciaran Coogan (Winks).

They create a magical adventure world of wacky witchcraft and noisy wizards - although all that Tilly wanted was silence.

The audiences witnessed Tilly and Winks set sail across pirate seas, journey deep into shadowy caves and get back to shore in time for the Spellbound Race.

Dry Rain Theatre Company is renowned for its innovative approach to theatre and all at the Whale expressed delight at having another Christmas show produced by the company.

Founder of the Whale Theatre, Ross McParland, was delighted, saying: “We were thrilled to welcome back Dry Rain Theatre to the Whale after the success of their 2018 production ‘The Queen who Cancelled Christmas’. Dry Rain always produce engaging, high-quality and thoroughly entertaining theatre for young audiences.

“This year’s show was uniquely colourful and the perfect show for all the family.”

Tilly and Winks Magical Adventure had a three day run at Whale Theatre from December 29 to 30 with twice daily matinee shows.

