Donal Ryan and Claire Keegan lead Bray Literary Festival line-up

A host of leading Irish and international writers are set to take part in this year’s Bray Literary Festival.

Now in its fifth year, the literary festival will take place from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2.

Organised by Bray-based authors Tanya Farrelly and David Butler, the festival is the biggest yet and will have plenty to offer local readers and writers.

This year's festival will include readings, interviews, panel discussions and four writing workshops in fiction, poetry, memoir and haiku writing.

The Mermaid Arts Centre will host an afternoon with Donal Ryan on Saturday, October 1 and an afternoon with Claire Keegan on Sunday, October 2.

‘One City Two Books’ in association with Dublin UNESCO City of Literature and One Dublin One Book wiill celebrate the 2021 and 2022 book choices, Rónán Hession’s ‘Leonard and Hungry Paul’ and Nuala O’Connor’s ‘Nora’.

An annual highlight of the festival is The Stinging Fly Literary Lecture, which will be delivered this year by Kevin Power, author of ‘White City’. The lecture will appear in The Stinging Fly journal at a later date.

The lecture will consider the ‘writing self’ with Kevin suggesting that this construction is an attempt to recreate or reconstitute the writer’s identity and release it from previous circumstances.

Bray Literary Festival is delighted to work once again with local human rights group: 80:20 Educating and Acting for a Better World. This year representative Tony Daly will discuss how writers can respond to political crises with writers Maria McManus of Irish Pen and Rosemary Hennigan.

Other writers taking part in the festival include Catherine Dunne, Lia Mills, Mary O'Donnell, Victoria Kennefick, Eoghan Smith, Kieran Goddard and many many more.

Bray Literary Festival is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland.

Most events will take place in Bray Library or Bray Town Hall with tickets available at the door.

Festival events at the Mermaid Arts Centre should be booked in advance via the centre’s website, mermaidartscentre.ie.

To check out the full programme or for more information, visit brayliteraryfestival.com.