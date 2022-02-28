Wicklow

Don Baker to bring his ‘Blues Man’ tour to the Courthouse

Don Baker performs in the Courthouse Arts Centre on Saturday, April 23rd. Expand

Myles Buchanan

LEGNDARY Irish blues-man Don Baker will take to the stage at the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely next month.

The Dubliner has just turned 70 and has been touring for the past 55 years. The harmonica player and singer-songwriter has headlined events alongside such stars as Tom Jones and Van Morrison.

In January, he released his latest album ‘Legacy’, which was his first-ever collection of harmonica instrumentals recorded by Don over the past 40 years.

He has also acted in several movies, the most notable being ‘In the Name of the Father’ in which he starred alongside County Wicklow resident Daniel Day Lewis.

After two years off the road, he starts his ‘Blues Man Tour’ this month, which features stories of his life and about life on the road.

The show at the Courthouse Arts Centre takes place on Saturday, April 23, starting at 8.30 p.m.

Tickets costing €25/€23 are available at https://www.courthousearts.ie/booking.

