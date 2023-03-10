Documentary about Bray band Bagatelle’s late frontman shortlisted for RTS award

Ken Doyle, and original Bagatelle band member, and producer Jaason Forde. who made the TG4 Bagatelle New Year's Eve show, pictured with posters of band members John O'Brien and Liam Reilly outside the Hibernia in Bray which used to be the Mississippi Rooms, where the band had their first gig.

Director Feilimí O'Connor on the set of 'Bagatelle - Ómós do Liam Reilly' which has been nominated for a RTS Ireland television award

A documentary about Bray band Bagatelle’s late frontman Liam O’Reilly has been shortlisted for a Royal Television Society (RTS) Ireland Television Award.

'Bagatelle - Ómos do Liam Reilly' made by Four Quadrant Films for TG4, has been nominated in the factual category of the RTS’s Republic of Ireland Regional awards.

The programme, which first aired on New Year’s Eve last year, the first anniversary of Liam’s untimely death, was the brainchild of Bray local Jason Forde, who produced the documentary with Director Feilimí O’Connor.

It was filmed over two days at Killruddery House in Bray and features interviews with friends and family, as well as performances of Bagatelle songs by the likes of Camillle O’Sullivan, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Lucia Evans, Tommy Fleming, The High Kings, Ryan McMullan, Brian Kennedy and Greenshine.

Original band member Ken Doyle, who hails from Bray, described being part of the recording of the live performances as “like being in the TV show ‘Reeling in the Years’”.

“Hearing the songs again brought me to so many places. A song could take me around the world to the places we played it and all the performers did an amazing job. Many artists took a totally new direction with the song they performed,” the former bass player said.

'Bagatelle - Ómos do Liam Reilly’ is nominated alongside Virgin Media programmes ‘Generation Dating’, ‘Gogglebox Ireland’ and ‘Lucy Investigates’, and RTÉ’s ‘Secrets from the Showroom’. The documentary is still available to view on the TG4 player.

The winners of this year’s RTS awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 28 at a ceremony hosted by presenters Caitlín Nic Aoidh and Cormac Ó hEadhra at The Galmont Hotel, Galway.