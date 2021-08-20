Wicklow

Director Ruth will see her new firm hit Irish cinemas today

Reporter David Medcalf spoke to the director and writer of a new drama/comedy which hits Irish cinemas on Friday. Ruth Meehan spoke of growing up in Arklow and Avoca before explaining how ‘The Bright Side’ came to be made

Poster for The Bright Side

Wicklow

David Medcalf

Wicklow woman brings feature film to the big screen – that was the gist of a publicity email too eye catching to ignore. The woman is Ruth Meehan. The film is ‘The Bright Side’. And the big screens are in cinemas all around Ireland, from August 20.

The press relations lady at Breakout Films said that the director of ‘The Bright Side’ would certainly be available for interview. Yes, she said, no problem getting an hour or more of her time – whatever the reporter from the local newspaper required. And so it happened that your reporter found himself bumping socially distanced elbows with Ms Meehan in the foyer of the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Though nowadays she divides most of her time between Monkstown in Dublin and Catalonia in Spain, the 56 year old was clearly at home here. Her late father Ken was half of the Meehan Levins architectural practice in the town for many years. She attended the nearby Templerainey National School in the early seventies on one side of the river, before enrolling at the Dominican on the other,  and then being transplanted to Dublin.

