Director Ruth will see her new firm hit Irish cinemas today

Wicklow woman brings feature film to the big screen – that was the gist of a publicity email too eye catching to ignore. The woman is Ruth Meehan. The film is ‘The Bright Side’. And the big screens are in cinemas all around Ireland, from August 20.

The press relations lady at Breakout Films said that the director of ‘The Bright Side’ would certainly be available for interview. Yes, she said, no problem getting an hour or more of her time – whatever the reporter from the local newspaper required. And so it happened that your reporter found himself bumping socially distanced elbows with Ms Meehan in the foyer of the Arklow Bay Hotel.

Though nowadays she divides most of her time between Monkstown in Dublin and Catalonia in Spain, the 56 year old was clearly at home here. Her late father Ken was half of the Meehan Levins architectural practice in the town for many years. She attended the nearby Templerainey National School in the early seventies on one side of the river, before enrolling at the Dominican on the other, and then being transplanted to Dublin.

County Wicklow left her with a host of happy memories after parents Ken and Anne, who both hailed from Clontarf, arrived in Arklow via New York. Back in Ireland after their short spell in the Big Apple, they first acquired a cottage near the village of Avoca. They then shifted their growing family to the Dublin Road in Arklow. Ruth is one of five – the others being Deborah, Alacoque (RIP), Ken junior and Alex.

When they returned to Avoca to live in the ultra- modern house their father designed at Tigroney, the future movie maker threw herself into country life. She latched on to Noel and Marian Cosgrave who lived on the farm across the road.

‘I loved the countryside and the mountains and the farm work. First thing in the morning or after school, I could not get to the farm fast enough,’ she recalls. She also remembers the excitement of being part of a powerhouse under-14 parish camogie team pulled together by Sergeant O’Rourke to reach the All-Ireland final in Croke Park: ‘The sergeant was a brilliant character and he ran the legs off us. We had a great time in Avoca and there was great community spirit there.’

Then it was decided that the Meehan children needed to broaden their horizons and attend a mixed gender school, so the family transferred to Dublin. The cattle and the camogie and the Dominican were left behind in favour of the liberal, cosmopolitan (her adjective) teaching offered by Newpark Comprehensive in Blackrock. Ken commuted to work in Arklow after the move, while the siblings maintained friendships in the area with weekend visits - but the balance of their lives had changed.

‘Arklow was quite conservative at the time,’ muses Ruth. ‘Newpark had a broad approach to education, encouraging us to follow our own path.’ Her particular path brought her across the Liffey to the communications course in Dublin City University. Contemporaries at the DCU campus included comedian Ardal O’Hanlon and RTE’s Anne Cassin. Ruth also made a good friend in Mago Wells while they were both students. Meehan and Mago shared the urge to make videos, choosing to present their undergrad thesis as a film rather than in writing.

‘There was a moment in college when I picked up a camera and said to myself – “imagine if you could make a living doing this”,’ the future director remembers. The economic landscape in 1986 was not encouraging when the pair graduated: ‘It was depression central, but I decided not to emigrate.’ She recalls trying to put the money together to make a short film, but ended up instead running a nightclub at the Central Hotel.

DCU also called her back to direct films for the university’s distance learning programme, with Cassin presenting. Assembling an academic mini-movie on information technology was far, far from Hollywood though useful experience nonetheless. It led on to a project, spending a summer with Traveller teenagers to make a documentary ‘Young Pavé Voices’.

‘I directed from the start,’ muses Ruth as she looks back at her career. ‘I was always looking for opportunities to tell stories.’ The Traveller production was shown at the Galway Film Festival where it was bought by RTE. Ruth now had her foot in the door of the national broadcaster at Montrose and her eye for what works on screen meant she was soon in demand.

She clocked up 20 years of making documentaries, most of them for RTE, working on series such as ‘No Frontiers’, ‘What in the World’ and ‘Great House Revival’. But the hankering to tell her own stories remained an itch that was not easily scratched. In the year 2000, she enrolled at film school in England at Beaconsfield where luminaries of the calibre of Stephen (‘Dangerous Liaisons’) Fears were likely to drop by.

She signed up, hoping to hone her screenwriting abilities: ‘I love screenwriting now, but I am still deeply insecure. Writing a strong, believable script, it’s like a jigsaw puzzle – so challenging, so enjoyable, so easy to get wrong. The characters must feel real, yet they are made up.’ At times, she felt the process so daunting that tears flowed at the mere touch of her fingers on the keyboard. Nevertheless, she began to earn herself a reputation in the strange world where films are conceived – but more often than not they are never born. She reveals that she has been paid to write scripts for four films that were not brought into production. One of the four was for the people who made the Colin Firth hit ‘The King’s Speech’, serious operators capable of bringing the right idea to fruition.

‘The Bright Side’, the one which was eventually made, has its origins in sadness back in 2013 when Ruth’s sister Alacoque died of a blood cancer in London. The final months before she passed away were spent in St George’s Hospital. Ruth was at the bedside for the last six weeks in intensive care, sitting in vigil after an extended stint of globetrotting. She had been covering everything from conditions endured by Bolivian miners to the menu in Saint Lucia at one of the world’s most expensive hotels.

The grieving sister took herself off after the funeral to India. She brought Anne Gildea’s memoir ‘I’ve Got Cancer, What’s Your Excuse’ for company. The book, written by a fellow DCU graduate, detailed the author’s battle with a breast tumour and mental ill health. It seemed to have the germ of a movie in it.

Around the same period, Ruth also lost her friend Mago to lung cancer, and her father died after a long struggle with dementia. The mood was further darkened by the break-up of her marriage: ‘It was a very tough time.’ Though tough, it spawned a desire to make something positive from the experience of grief and loss.

Contact was made with fellow Irish writer Jean Pasley, whom she first encountered at an event in eastern Germany in 2010. In 2014, the pair confirmed that they had similar artistic instincts as they produced the first draft of ‘The Bright Side’ with the chief protagonist of Gildea’s book in mind.

The preliminary script, following a group of women undergoing breast cancer treatment, persuaded backers to invest the €1.26 million required to turn it into an actual full-length feature film.

A budget of €1.26 million would scarcely keep James Bond in martinis, but it sufficed under Ruth’s direction to bring a fine piece of Irish entertainment to the cinema. The production was shot over five weeks, with DCU providing 17 different locations, while the streets of Dublin, Dun Laoghaire pier and Blessington reservoir also crop up.

With Tony Deegan as producer, it was all in the can in 2019 and ready for showing in 2020 before the pandemic resulted in delays. But now all is good to go under the Breakout Films banner, with Gemma-Leah Devereux compelling in the central role of a troubled comic. The best-known member of the cast is probably Tom Vaughan Lawlor, playing a part considerably less threatening than his Nidge of ‘Love/Hate’.

The film is being promoted as a comedy and it certainly contains some memorable funny moments. Yet Ruth Meehan insists: ‘I directed it as a drama and let the comedy happen. I was only concerned with making it true.’ Topics such as suicidal ideation and terminal disease ensure that it is certainly not all laughs from start to finish.

The director is eager to find out how cinema goers react to ‘The Bright Side’, seven years after the first draft was written. It garnered the audience award at the Cork (online) Film Festival and a jury award from the Sonoma Festival in California.

She is already looking to the future: ‘I want to continue doing small, independent films that have some depth in them.’ Mary Hewett, the pioneering Irish aviator who flew from South Africa to Britain in the 1920s has sprung to her mind as a likely subject ...