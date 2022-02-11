Des Bishop’s new show at the Whale

Des Bishop will bring his latest sold out stand up show ‘Mia Mamma’ to Greystones audiences on Friday, February 25 at the Whale Theatre.

Described as a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, Des looks at the mistakes you make as a mother and a son and the hard road to forgiveness.

The show is also about loss, grief and the chaos that surrounds it.

The sold out show is recommended as suitable for audiences aged 18 and older.

Meanwhile, David O’Doherty will also perform his new show ‘Whoa is Me’ at the Whale Theatre on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19.

Audiences can expect lots of talking, some apologising and some songs on a glued together plastic keyboard from 1986 during these performances.

Tickets for David O’Doherty’s shows at the Whale Theatre on Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19 cost €22.

For more information or to make a booking, visit whaletheatre.ie.

Alternatively, contact the Whale Theatre’s booking office on 01 201 0550.