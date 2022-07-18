Deadly Dinosaurs destined for Arklow Library

Dinosaurs will be roaming the rooms of Arklow Library on Friday, July 29 as popular kids prehistory workshop Luke’s Deadly Dinosaurs comes to town.

Aimed at dinosaur enthusiasts aged 5-12, this interactive workshop brings the dinosaurs back to life using models, 3D printed replicas and real fossils.

You’ll see just how these amazing animals lived, fought and evolved. Meet the gigantic Apatosaurus, hold the largest dinosaur claw ever discovered and come face to face with Reggie, the baby Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The workshop begins at 3p.m. will be an hour full of fun, wonder and music. To book your spot call 0404 39977. If you can’t make this session, Luke, Reggie and the other dinosaurs will be at Wicklow Library at the earlier time of 11a.m. on July 29.