Deadline approaching to submit designs for N81 Knockroe Bends Art Commission

THE deadline for N81 Knockroe Bends Art Commission is fast approaching as Wicklow Arts Office seeks further proposals for an imaginative and contemporary sculptural work which capitalises on the natural beauty of the landscape and the built environment of the many historic towns and villages along the N81 route.

This site-specific Per Cent for Art Commission for the N81 Knockroe Bends is located on the N81 south of Hollywood Cross at the junction with the local road L8314. The project consists of a realignment of the N81 over a distance of 0.85km.

This is an open call for a two-stage competition. At Stage one shortlisting will take place and up to four applicants will be invited to submit for a final second stage. At stage two further details of how the sculpture will be developed, installed and engineered will be required as well as a final budget.

The four applicants selected to progress will be paid a fee of €400 each to progress their ideas to be presented for final selection.

The budget available for the successful artist or artists for the commission is €100,000.00. This budget is final and includes all costs for materials, artistic and professional fees, VAT, health and safety and groundwork requirements as well as installation costs.

Stage one applications are due by the deadline on Wednesday, November 23, by 4 p.m. Stage two applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. The final outcome will be announced on January 12 of 2023 and the commission is expected to be delivered by the start of quarter two next year.