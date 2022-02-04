David O’Doherty adds second Bray show

Comedian David O'Doherty poses with his bike during his TV series 'Along For The Ride'

Comedian David O’Doherty has added an extra date to his show at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray.

He will perform on Thursday, February 24 at the Bray venue, in addition to the original date of Friday, February 11 as part of his ‘Whoa is Me’ tour.

The show is expected to feature lots of talking, some apologising and some songs on a glued together plastic keyboard from 1986.

A writer, performer, musician and author, David has appeared on TV shows including BBC's 'Live at The Apollo' and Channel 4's '8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown'.

He has toured internationally and performed at comedy festivals in the UK, Australia and America.

More recently, he hosted ‘The Ride with David O’Doherty’ for Channel 4.

Alongside celebrity guests, he hopped on his bike each week and took to the open road to have some fun and explore some of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

Tickets cost €22.

For more details or to book, visit mermaidartscentre.ie.