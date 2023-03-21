Wicklow

Dates announced for Easter market at Brockagh Resource Centre

Carmel Hart and Sarah Maxwell with (front) Lauren Cullen and Oliver Maxwell attending one of the Brockagh Markets.. Expand

Myles Buchanan

THE Brockagh Market and Car Boot Easter Bargain Shopper experience is coming early next month on Sunday, April 2nd.

Tea, coffee and food snacks will be available and the market will include indoor and outdoor stalls with a variety of items for sale with plenty of bargains from gifts, clothes, plants, books, toys, aloe-vera products, artwork, tools, household items etc.

Face painting and an Easter egg hunt take place from 1 p.m. The market will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free car parking and toilet facilities available.

The barrier will be locked from 6pm Saturday evening until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. You can contact the Brockagh by phone 0404 45600 or email carbootbrockagh@gmail.com. All stallholders must pre book their space or no entry on the day.

