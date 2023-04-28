Darkness Into Light 2023 in Wicklow: How and where to take part

With events in Arklow, Baltinglass, Blessington, Bray, Tinahely and Wicklow town, thousands are expected to take to the streets for the Pieta fundraiser

Anticipation is building across County Wicklow ahead of Pieta House's Darkness Into Light fundraising walks, which will take place in six locations on Saturday, May 6 at 4.15 a.m.

Sponsored by Electric Ireland, the popular fundraiser returned with a bang in 2022, with 203 venues across the globe participating, including 152 in the Republic of Ireland and 17 in Northern Ireland.

Pieta now has more than 20 centres nationwide with more than 300 staff and offers a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Fundraising events in Wicklow promise to be bigger and better than ever in 2023, with six official Darkness Into Light walks set to take place in Arklow, Baltinglass, Blessington, Bray, Wicklow town and Tinahely.

You can go on the Darkness Into Light website to find your local walk and sign up there. You'll also be able to find your local organising committee's Facebook page at the same website,, where there will be up-to-date walk information.

Here’s where you can join in one of the six Darkness Into Light walks in County Wicklow on May 6:

Arklow

Arklow Sea Scounts Centre

Baltinglass

Scoil Chonglais, Carsrock, Baltinglass

Blessington

Blessington Town Square at High Definition Fitness

People taking part in Bray's Darkness Into Light walk. Photo: Fergal Phillips — © Fergal Phillips

Bray

The Bandstand on the Seafront

Tinahely

Tinahely Community Hall

Wicklow town

The Brass Fox