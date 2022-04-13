Daoiri Farrell comes to the Hot Spot

Traditional singer Daoiri Farrell will take to the stage at the Hot Spot in Greystones on Friday, April 15.

Singer and bouzouki player Daoiri is described by some of the biggest names in Irish folk music as one of most important singers to come out of Ireland in recent years.

Dublin-born Daoirí won two prestigious BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017 for Best Newcomer and Best Traditional Track. He also performed live at the awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Since then he has toured and played at festivals in Australia, Canada, the UK, Belgium and Denmark.

Daoirí released his new album ‘A Lifetime Of Happiness’ in February 2019. and was nominated for three RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards 2019 that year.

Tickets cost €15.

For more information or to book, visit thehotspot.ie/tickets/.