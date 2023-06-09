Dakota Fanning film ‘The Watchers’ may need female body double for Wicklow shoot

An Irish casting agency has put a call out for a female body double for a film shooting in Wicklow and Dublin that is believed to be starring Dakota Fanning.

The advert from Celtic Casting asks for applications from Caucasian females aged 20 to 35 with a shoe size of 6-6.5, natural blonde hair or highlights, and a dress size of 8.

The person must also be between 5’4” and 5’6” in height and be available for film shooting in Wicklow and Dublin between mid June and late August of this year.

It does not state what film or actor the body double is for, but asks those fitting the bill to email recent photos with hair down to thewatchersextas@gmail.com, suggesting the casting is for ‘The Watchers’, which is set to star blonde, petite, 29-year-old actress Dakota Fanning, who is reportedly 5’4” tall.

The ‘War of the Worlds’ and ‘The Secret Life Of Bees’ star is set to play ‘Mina’, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an untouched forest in Ireland, trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

The film is due to be released in June 2024.

Celtic Casting would not be drawn on who they were seeking a body double for, and said they could not release any more details about the production at this time.