Culture Night to take place online in Arklow

Some of Arklow’s immense local talent will take to the stage as part of this year’s Culture Night.

Arklow Music and Arts in association with Wicklow County Council Arts Office have organised a virtual night of music and song delivered by a range of top class local artists, who have graced some of the biggest stages in the world. The performances will showcase a range of styles which are sure to appeal to all music lovers.

Artists performing on the night will include piper Denis New, Naoimh Penston, John Nolan and Johnny Stafford, the Harper Family, Denise Brennan and The Decades.

The online concert will kick off on Friday, September 17 at 8 p.m. with socially distanced performances recorded live at Jimi Hemp recording sessions in Gorey, Co. Wexford and on location in Arklow. The performances are expected to last for around one hour in total and can be enjoyed from the comfort of home by the audience.

The show is expected to be available to stream on YouTube and organisers hope local businesses will also broadcast the performances on Culture Night for their customers to enjoy.

For more information, search “Arklow Music and Arts Scene" on Facebook or visit culturenight.ie.