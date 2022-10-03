Cult of youth challenged by dance duo at Mermaid in Bray

‘DANCES Like a Bomb’ is the latest work by award-winning dance innovators Junk Ensemble and is set to hit the Bray stage this weekend at the Mermaid Arts Centre.

Performed by acclaimed actor Mikel Murfi and leading Irish dance artist Finola Cronin (formerly of Pina Bausch’s Tanz Theatre Wuppertal), it has been billed as a powerful and uplifting duet exploring ageing and care.

The creation celebrates the strength and beauty of mature bodies and challenges the cult of youth. The two personas care fiercely for each other and defend their independence. As they hold each other up and push each other down, the universality of ageing and the ‘performance’ of age is unpacked, alongside the limits of love and care. ‘Dances Like a Bomb’ is said to reclaim the ageing body through its blending of visceral imagery, dance, text and music.

The show takes place at Mermaid Arts Centre on Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are €18-€20.