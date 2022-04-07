Cruinniú and Pillow Queens wow sold-out Dublin show

An Arklow choir were “exhilarated” when they performed on stage with rising Irish band Pillow Queens.

Cruinniú “felt a real rush" when they joined Pillow Queens for their encore in a sold out event in the Button Factory.

The gig took place on March 12, in the venue which has a capacity of 550 people.

“It was exhilarating and it’s not our usual style. We do normally more classical music, and pure harmonies. It was a different style of singing more contemporary,” said Emer Russell, a member of the female chamber choir.

“So that was a real rush for us to have that experience because we’re always in churches and theatres.”

Ten members of the choir sang a capella backing vocals for the Pillow Queens’ encore song ‘Liffey’

“When we were on stage with them, we couldn't believe to see all those cameras facing us, it was quite unnerving,” Emer said.

The Pillow Queens lead guitarist Cathy McGuinness is from Arklow and pushed for the two groups to perform as her Mam, sister, and array of cousins are all members of the choir.

Cathy’s aunt, Rosarii Kinsella is the musical director of Cruinniú .

“There was a mutual appreciation between the choir and Pillow Queens.

“We’re a choir of family and friends , we’ve achieved a lot independently through competitions,” Emer said.

“We’re very close so for us to support Kathy , you know we’ve followed her progress over the last two years.

“We’re so proud of the Pillow Queens for breaking musical barriers, and to be apart of what they’ve achieved is a dream for us all,” she added.

The Pillow Queens played on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden Show’, where they got to meet Lizzo and Mark Wahlberg. It was the second time they performed on the American late night TV show.

“They were on his show last year, but it was a lockdown session so it wasn't the same buzz. James Corden requested them personally. He’s a bgg fan of their music,” Emer said.

Cruinniú, like so many choirs around the country over the last two years, were impacted by Covid-19 and in-person practice was cancelled for “safety”.

“It was all technology pulling us altogether - we missed the interaction and the blending of the voices,” Emer said.

“We always had something going on down the pipeline, and we just missed each other.

“Music is such a great therapy, and during lockdown we never needed singing as much and that was one thing we couldn't do,” she added.

However, the two-year hiatus has not deterred the “self -motivated” choir from pursuing their goals.

“We’re hoping to collaborate with Festival Brass, an award winning silver band in Belfast, and hopefully fulfilling the original plan of Stormont,”’ Emer said.

‘”We’ve missed having a goal, and a shared common goal that motivates us - meeting up every week and pushing ourselves to do better things.

“It was a difficult time and we’re excited to get back," she added.