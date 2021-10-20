Courthouse in Tinahely to host a night of jazz music

THE Courthouse Arts Centre will host a night of jazz on Friday, October 22 from 8.30 p.m.

In association with Music Network, the Tinahely venue presents Kit Downes ‘Dreamlife of Debris’, with Tom Challenger on tenor saxophone, Lucy Railton on cello and Sebastian Rochford on drums.

The wandering mind is a curious thing, and Kit Downes’ ‘Dreamlife of Debris’ explores its tangents and threads, subtleties and secrets in this project inspired by W. G. Sebald’s ‘The Rings of Saturn’ novel. There is a suitably zero gravity feel to this music, buoyant, orbital, full of whorls and tendrils and sure to utterly bewitch listeners.

Kit’s playing is highly original and personal, his solo church organ album ‘Obsidian’ being one of the most remarkable ECM albums of recent years. His three co-navigators on this voyage of discovery are all world-class improvising musicians and their in-flight conversation invites listeners into a world of restless melody, crisp rhythmic jousting, and a luminous palette of sonic colour and texture.

Tickets cost €16/€14. For more information and to book tickets, see courthousearts.ie.