Courthouse Arts books Dom Baker’s live blues tour

Don Baker is set to return to Tinahely’s Courthouse Art Centre this month, following a two year tour break.

The ‘Blues Man Tour’ will commence at 8p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and features stories from Don’s life, including his life on the road.

Recently turning 70, Don Baker has been on the road for 55 years and was declared by U2’s Bono as “The greatest harmonica player in the World”

In January 2022 Don released his album, “Legacy”, the first ever collection of harmonica instrumentals as recorded by Don over the last 40 years.

Don is a harmonica player, singer-songwriter and actor. He has headlined with Tom Jones and Van Morrison and acted opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in the Oscar nominated ‘In the Name of the Father’.

Helearnt to play the harmonic as a child while recovering from TB in the hospital and has immersed himself in the blues, especially The Blues Harmonica listening to the recordings Sonny Boy Williamson and Howlin’ Wolf.

Tickets starts at €23 and are available at www.courthousearts.ie.