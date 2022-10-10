Could this Wicklow songwriting retreat produce Ireland’s next Eurovision Song Contest entry?

The inaugural 'Views of the Valley' songwriting retreat brought 15 songwriters and producers together in Shillelagh, County Wicklow last month, with the collective aim of writing songs for Eurovision 2023.

The retreat was the brainchild of Dublin singer-songwriter Ben Pyne, who has a wealth of experience in the music industry, having worked as a professional songwriter for the past ten years. As he seeks to further establish his reputation, he has been focusing on collaborations with European producers of late.

“I’ve been trying to make a name for myself as a professional songwriter, which is a really difficult and competitive thing to get into,” Ben said. “I’ve been a singer-songwriter for as long as I can remember, but I’ve really honed in on the writing in recent years.

“Just before Covid I decided that, having been to a few songwriting camps, retreats and workshops abroad, I wanted to run one here in Ireland. The real driver was that there aren’t really any put on here. When I went searching for one, there was nothing.

“I felt that, having been to a few myself, and with my own musical experience, I had a sense of how they should be run. I thought: ‘with a bit of research, I can put one of these on successfully’, and that’s where it all began.”

Unfortunately, Ben’s ambitious solo project had to be put on hold during lockdown and he questioned whether the retreat would ever take place. As it transpired, the delay worked in his favour, and serendipitously contributed to last month’s successful event.

“I was part of the five-person jury that contributed to the voting at the finals of the Irish Eurovision Song Contest last year,” Ben said. “Lesley Roy represented us, but unfortunately she didn’t qualify. In the aftermath there were a lot of internal discussions about what could be done to improve Ireland’s chances going forward.”

Ireland’s dismal record in the competition in recent years makes for sobering reading. Since 2004, when the semi-final format was introduced, Ireland has failed to make the final in nine out of 17 contests. In the past seven years, Ireland has reached the finals just once.

Ben decided to run the retreat entirely autonomously, with no input or funding from the Eurovision or RTÉ. Aside from a small donation from the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO), the retreat was entirely funded by Ben and the participants.

“I didn’t agree with the suggestions going around last year that there wasn’t more that we could be doing,” Ben explained. “I felt that, logically, if you put a group of talented, professional songwriters with some producers, and you lock them away together, the outcome is going to be a set of great songs. So, I merged the Eurovision angle with the retreat, and that's how it came to be.”

After looking extensively at his options, Ben chose the remote and beautiful grounds of Minmore Mews in Shillelagh as the location. Its courtyard of cottages played host to the 15 participants (14 Irish and 1 German), who spent five days in their stunning south-west Wicklow surroundings.

“It was so hard to find somewhere that ticked all the boxes,” Ben said. “I need somewhere that felt inspiring for the participants, but also where the neighbours wouldn’t be complaining about the noise!

“We needed somewhere to accommodate in excess of 15 people, so it was quite a narrow search. I scoured everywhere online and, just when I was beginning to lose hope, I found Minmore Mews.

“We had a real diverse mix of people in attendance,” Ben continued. “I tried to get a bit of everything, so everyone there was coming from a different angle. There were people that were more EDM, some were more into pop music or RNB. It worked really well.”

As an extra special surprise for the attendees, Charlie McGettigan – one half of the duo that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 – dropped by to impart some wisdom.

His and Paul Harrington’s ‘Rock 'n' Roll Kids’ came at the peak of Ireland’s domination of the competition in the mid 1990’s. Ireland’s golden years included Linda Martin’s win with ‘Why Me?’ in 1992 and Niamh Kavanagh’s with ‘In Your Eyes’ in 1993. For many, McGettigan and Harrington’s is Ireland's best winning entry of the three.

“He’s a friend of a friend actually,” Ben said. “When I was planning the retreat she mentioned that she knew Charlie and that I should invite him down. She got in touch with him on my behalf and he ended up popping down on the Wednesday.

“It was the first day of writing and it was just so fantastic to have him there for that. He spoke about his Eurovision win, and also about the 2015 entry ‘Anybody Got a Shoulder’ that he wrote, which was shortlisted to represent Ireland and finished a close second.

“He also took the time to circulate through all the groups at the retreat. He listened to the progress they had been making and gave them a bit of feedback. His insights as a songwriter were invaluable.”

Of the songs that were written at the retreat, Ben said that some may be submitted to the Eurovision by the artist themselves, whereas others will become demos that will be performed by other singers.

The submission window for Eurovision songs is open until the end of October, so prospective finalists are working diligently to fine tune their pitches as we speak. The national final should take place early in the new year.

“Not every song that was written at the retreat will be submitted to the Eurovision of course,” Ben said. “Some are fantastic songs that can be further developed. We have a few songs that I think can make it all the way. Other songs, while they were enjoyable to write at the retreat, that’s as far as they will go – which is fine too.

“It was a fantastic five days altogether and I look forward to putting on similar events. I’d like to say a big thank you to Donal at Minmore Mews for all of his help during the week. He was just fantastic with us.”