Coolboy celebrate 20 years with inaugural ‘Coolrunnings’ fundraiser

Coolboy Rangers FC in Tinahely held their first ever ‘Coolrunnings’ fundraising event last weekend.

The club invited the public to join them at the Tinahely show grounds, Coolboy, to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a fun run/walk. In total there were 75 runners, some serious and some novices, from all over the country who completed a sponsored 5k or 10k run, or walk, with all proceeds going to the club.

The winner of the 5k race was Eoin Bailey, who completed it in an impressive time of 18:02. Eoin, who is preparing to run a dualathon in Spain next month, used the event and the heat as practice for the gruelling task ahead of him. Karl Lennon finished 2nd with a time of 20:02, while Alan Smyth finished 3rd with a time of 20:28.

There was one outstanding participant in the 10k run, G.M.Foley, who finished in a time of 47:46, more than three seconds ahead of 2nd placed Mark Kells (50:37) and 3rd placed Alesso D’Alessandro.

A special mention to Alesso, an U13 player with Coolboy Rangers, who entered at the last minute and put in a really impressive time.

There was also a virtual option available, for those who couldn’t make it on the day. There were more than 15 people who completed their run or walk remotely, including runners from as far away as Australia.

In addition to the main events, there was also a 100m children’s dash – where all the children received a medal – as well as refreshments and music on the day.

The club’s development officer, Philip Hamilton, said, “A fantastic time was had by all. We put a massive amount of work into making our 20th anniversary celebration a memorable day out, and it really paid off. Runners came from all over the country, from Kilkenny, Dublin, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford, to be here and support us. We’re just delighted with how it went.”

Philip went on to say that Coolboy Rangers FC will be celebrating their anniversary on August 28, and that they will be hosting another fundraising 3k run in October.

Registration for the virtual event is still open. For any further information contact Wayne on 0862005652, or by email Irishblinghunters@gmail.com