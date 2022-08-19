Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Coolboy celebrate 20 years with inaugural ‘Coolrunnings’ fundraiser

Wayne O&rsquo;Driscoll gives us a thumbs up at the finish line. Expand
Derry Cullen. Expand
Hannah Nolan. Expand
Ian Doran. Expand
Philip and Sarah Hamilton. Expand
Damien Nash and Shereen Redmond. Expand
Ian Doran. Expand
The event kicks off. Expand
The Children's 100 Mt. Dash in full swing. Expand
Team spirit. Expand
Cristian Lieerona. Expand
GM Foley. Expand
Coolboy Rangers FC in Tinahely held their first ever &lsquo;Coolrunnings&rsquo; fundraising event. Expand
The children compete in the 100 Metre Dash. Expand
Liz O'Reilly. Expand
Rachel O'Shea. Expand
PJ Doyle. Expand
Off and Running Expand
Wayne and Noel O'Driscoll. Expand
Cara, Laura and Darragh Gregan. Expand

Close

Wayne O&rsquo;Driscoll gives us a thumbs up at the finish line.

Wayne O’Driscoll gives us a thumbs up at the finish line.

Derry Cullen.

Derry Cullen.

Hannah Nolan.

Hannah Nolan.

Ian Doran.

Ian Doran.

Philip and Sarah Hamilton.

Philip and Sarah Hamilton.

Damien Nash and Shereen Redmond.

Damien Nash and Shereen Redmond.

Ian Doran.

Ian Doran.

The event kicks off.

The event kicks off.

The Children's 100 Mt. Dash in full swing.

The Children's 100 Mt. Dash in full swing.

Team spirit.

Team spirit.

Cristian Lieerona.

Cristian Lieerona.

GM Foley.

GM Foley.

Coolboy Rangers FC in Tinahely held their first ever &lsquo;Coolrunnings&rsquo; fundraising event.

Coolboy Rangers FC in Tinahely held their first ever ‘Coolrunnings’ fundraising event.

The children compete in the 100 Metre Dash.

The children compete in the 100 Metre Dash.

Liz O'Reilly.

Liz O'Reilly.

Rachel O'Shea.

Rachel O'Shea.

PJ Doyle.

PJ Doyle.

Off and Running

Off and Running

Wayne and Noel O'Driscoll.

Wayne and Noel O'Driscoll.

Cara, Laura and Darragh Gregan.

Cara, Laura and Darragh Gregan.

/

Wayne O’Driscoll gives us a thumbs up at the finish line.

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Coolboy Rangers FC in Tinahely held their first ever ‘Coolrunnings’ fundraising event last weekend.

The club invited the public to join them at the Tinahely show grounds, Coolboy, to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a fun run/walk. In total there were 75 runners, some serious and some novices, from all over the country who completed a sponsored 5k or 10k run, or walk, with all proceeds going to the club.

The winner of the 5k race was Eoin Bailey, who completed it in an impressive time of 18:02. Eoin, who is preparing to run a dualathon in Spain next month, used the event and the heat as practice for the gruelling task ahead of him. Karl Lennon finished 2nd with a time of 20:02, while Alan Smyth finished 3rd with a time of 20:28.

There was one outstanding participant in the 10k run, G.M.Foley, who finished in a time of 47:46, more than three seconds ahead of 2nd placed Mark Kells (50:37) and 3rd placed Alesso D’Alessandro.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

A special mention to Alesso, an U13 player with Coolboy Rangers, who entered at the last minute and put in a really impressive time.

There was also a virtual option available, for those who couldn’t make it on the day. There were more than 15 people who completed their run or walk remotely, including runners from as far away as Australia.

In addition to the main events, there was also a 100m children’s dash – where all the children received a medal – as well as refreshments and music on the day.

The club’s development officer, Philip Hamilton, said, “A fantastic time was had by all. We put a massive amount of work into making our 20th anniversary celebration a memorable day out, and it really paid off. Runners came from all over the country, from Kilkenny, Dublin, Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford, to be here and support us. We’re just delighted with how it went.”

Philip went on to say that Coolboy Rangers FC will be celebrating their anniversary on August 28, and that they will be hosting another fundraising 3k run in October.

Registration for the virtual event is still open. For any further information contact Wayne on 0862005652, or by email Irishblinghunters@gmail.com

Privacy