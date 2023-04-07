Community Garda wows children at Arklow Library

Community Garda Therese Kelly pictured with here 'deputies' at Arklow Library on Saturday.

Community Garda Therese Kelly dropped into Arklow Library on Saturday morning to explain the important role of the Gardai to children through storytellling.

There were more than 35 children and parents in attendance to meet Garda Kelly, who had the children hanging on her every word. Over the course of two hours, Garda Kelly read stories, answered questions and gave everyone the chance to try on her uniform.

All of the children in attendance were invited to try their hand at Garda badge making, which the kids absolutely adored.

Speaking after the highly successful event, A spokesperson for Arklow Library said: It was a fantastic Storytime Special with a visit from our Library's local Community Garda Therese, who read a story, answered questions and gave everyone the chance to try out the uniform.

“Everyone made their own Garda badges afterwards and the children were all so keen to learn about the work of the Garda.

“There were 25 children and 11 adults in attendance on the day, so it was a really fantastic turnout.

“A big thank you to Garda Kelly, who was brilliant on the day.”