Community celebrates as Avoca Village finally reopens

Avoca reopened its birthplace, Avoca Village, to the public last Sunday with a family festival.

Located on the banks of the Avoca River, the Avoca Village has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic.

On Sunday there were celebrations of its reopening as the community got together at the venue to enjoy live music, face painting, kids games, crafts and a barbecue.

Arklow Municipal District Councillor, Pat Kennedy said: “It is wonderful to see Avoca reopen their shop and café in Avoca Village. The Avoca brand is synonymous with the village and it is great to see them celebrate their heritage.”

“While this will be a wonderful facility for locals, it will also attract tourists and will benefit the entire locality. I want to wish both them and the local people in Avoca every success into the future.”

Shane Flynn, Managing Director at AVOCA said: “We are absolutely thrilled to re-open AVOCA Village, a much-loved destination by the local community and domestic and international visitors.”

“The last two years has been challenging across the retail sector, but I am thrilled to say we are now fully back open nationwide.”

The Avoca village is home to the Handweaving Mill, which celebrates its 300th anniversary next year, and is known as Ireland’s oldest weaving mill. It still employs third generation weavers.

In addition to the mill, Avoca village offers the services of a retail store, cafe, an expanded food market and visitor centre, which tells the story of the mill from when it opened to now.