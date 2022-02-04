Comic Tony’s new show at the Whale

Dublin-based comedian Tony Cantwell is set to perform at the Whale Theatre as part of his upcoming tour for his new show ‘Pony’.

With his improvised videos, Tony’s generated over 4 million views online. He’s amassed huge following thanks to his oddball alter-egos Ploon, Your Ma’s Mate and The Dublin Frenchman as well as hundreds more created through his daily Instagram stories.

As a performer, the first Dublin run of his 2018 show ‘Soft Boy’ sold out in just 20 minutes. This was followed by sell-out shows at Kilkenny Cat Laughs, Cork and both appearances at Vodafone Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tony is also the host of a successful podcast and comedy show.

Considered to be a rising star of the Irish comedy scene, Tony is known for his surreal and unconventional comedy.

Tony will bring his latest show ‘Pony’ to the Whale Theatre in Greystones on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. as part of his nationwide tour.

Tickets cost €20.

For more details or to book, visit the Whale Theatre’s website at whaletheatre.ie.