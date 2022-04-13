Comedy festival in Bray raises €2,500 for Ukraine appeal

Clara O’Shea and Steve Martin at the April Fools Comedy at Harbour Bar Bray.

Muriel and Alan Drinkwater with Mandy Finn and Darcy the dog.

April’s Fool Comedy Festival raised an amazing €2,500 for Ukraine.

The event took place over three nights upstairs at the iconic Harbour Bar in Bray.

Following three nights of side-splitting comedy at the Harbour Bar, the amazing customers raised €1,250 which was doubled to €2,500 by the Harbour Bar.

These much needed funds will be split between the Irish Red Cross and Irish Refugee Council and help the many people affected by recent devastation in Ukraine.

Some of Ireland’s best up and coming comic talents battled it out to take the top prize during the Best New Act Competition. Elinor Murphy was ultimately crowned Best New Act 2022 at the festival on Wednesday, March 30.

Danny O’ Brien, Emma Doran, Jim Elliott and Robbie Bonham and Steve Hughes were among the comics who had audiences laughing in the aisles during the festival.

Organisers thanked the Hardy Har Comedy Club and Bray’s own Adam Burke who pulled together an incredible line up of comedians. Adam also hosted each night.

April Fools Comedy was organised by the Hardy Har Comedy Club, Bray Comedy Festival and The Harbour Bar.

Thanks were extended to everyone who donated or helped out with the festival in any way.