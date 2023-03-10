Come take a dip at one of Wicklow’s top five must-visit beaches

The coastline of Wicklow stretches the length of the county, providing over 60 kms of stunning scenery, recreation and bathing areas and a diversity of heritage that ranges from prehistoric fossils to whales, dolphins, seabirds and plants.

Here are our top five Wicklow beach trips.

Brittas Bay

5km of golden sand lapped by the Irish sea and set against 100 hectares of imposing sand dunes, Brittas Bay is ideal for long walks and lounging. It was recently voted the tenth best beach in Ireland by Irish Independent readers. As soon as the weather gets warmer, Brittas Bay welcomes hundreds of visitors. The combination of sand dunes, Blue Flag beaches and proximity to Dublin has been the successful recipe to attract visitors to Brittas Bay.

Magheramore

Beaches don’t come more idyllic than this. Park in a local field (bring €5 for that), walk down a boreen, emerge to a view over a sandy cove that could have been cut from the Caribbean, it’s a doozy. Families love the sand, swimming in shallow waters and rock pools. In winter, it’s a respite for local surfers and bodyboarders.

Wicklow Town

This town was built for swimmers. In the Harbour, jump off the wall, swim to the pontoon and swim around the yellow buoys, laid especially for swimmers. To the south of the town, visit a stony cove overlooked by the historic Black Castle, with towering cliffs and little caves to explore.

Around a few more bends is The Glen Beach. Park at the top and journey down a winding, overgrown path to a secluded stony cove, often home to seals and stunning at sunrise. The car park is also the start of a 3.7km cliff walk. Be mindful that all these beaches can get deep quickly.

Kilcoole/Newcastle

Birdwatch Ireland’s East Coast Nature Reserve stretches along the train tracks between Kilcoole and Newcastle, taking in part of the Murrough Wetlands. The stony beach is home to nesting terns in season (you can walk the coastline all the way from Bray to Wicklow town) — watch out for gannets dive-bombing offshore. The wetlands themselves hide away everything from shovelers to widgeons and whooper swans.

Greystones

Greystones is brimful of new delis, cafes and food trucks popping like mushrooms. After divesting a dip at The Cove, made famous by regulars, The Happy Pear twins, head to the Boatyard to refuel at Burrito Box, or follow a swim at the wilder South Beach with an outrageously good Bacon Jam Ham Sam from Tall Boy Toasties in the Dart Station car park.