Coláiste Chill Mhantáin students showcase Wicklow’s rich history at library exhibition

Students and teachers with Wicklow Historian John Finlay and Gerlanda Maniglia of the Wicklow Library Service at the launch of the "The Past in My Place" Exhibition by students from Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in the Wicklow Library.

Alfie and Emmanuel Simonnet with Gerlanda Maniglia at the launch of the 'The Past in My Place' Exhibition by students from Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in the Wicklow Library.

A collaboration between Wicklow County Council Library Local Studies and Coláiste Chill Mhantáin is on display as part of an exhibit at Wicklow library, having been launched on Wednesday.

The exhibition features the works of second year students which were completed as part of their History Class Based Assessment (CBA) and aims to showcase the rich history of the county and highlight the diverse heritage of the students.

It features over 40 displays from around the Wicklow district and from as far afield as the Republic of Moldova, Lithuania and South Africa.

The exhibition forms part of the wider Local Studies School Programme which, together with online educational resources, classroom and library visits, aims to raise awareness

of the extensive Wicklow County Council Local Studies Collection while, at the same time, impart an appreciation and

understanding of local history to Wicklow’s younger audiences.

Cllr Tommy Annesley, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, stated: “An exhibition like this is a really effective way to encourage our students to engage in their immediate local area and understand their own history. Local and family history can help students gain a greater sense of identity, a sense of pride and belonging and help nurture connections with their surroundings and community.”

Emer O’Gorman, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, added: “The exhibition highlights the important roles our local schools and our libraries can play in exploring, preserving and celebrating our county’s rich heritage and cultural memory. The National Library Strategy encourages us to work with local communities and partners and I am confident that this exhibition is only the beginning of an exciting relationship between our schools and Wicklow County Council Library Service”.

The exhibition was launched in the Exhibition Space at Wicklow Library by local historian John Finlay and will be available to view until April 17.