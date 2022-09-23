Coffee morning in Greystones for Ukrainians

In the spirit of friendship and international camaraderie the Sugarloaf Lions club is sponsoring a special coffee morning for people from Ukraine.

The event will include those refugees who are residing in Coolnagreina, Greystones, and those living in the wider northeast Wicklow area.

The Sugarloaf Lions say the gathering is intended to help further integration, and hopefully facilitate new meetings between the many Ukrainians who are staying in Wicklow homes and other accommodation around the county. A spokesperson for the club said: “The invitation is open to all those who wish to attend and meet with fellow countrymen, women and children, who have made their way to our shores.”

There will be representatives of local support and welfare organisations also present on the day to offer advice.

The get together is on September 30 from 11am at Tiglin Centre, Coolnagreina, Trafalgar Road, Greystones.

For more information, please contact sugarloaflionsclub@gmail.com