Cocaine Bear, madcap adventure filmed in Wicklow, hits cinemas this weekend

It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year, a dark comedy which, judging by the trailer, aims to shock and appal in equal measure. And when audiences pack out cinemas across the world for the first screenings of Cocaine Bear they will be treated to not just the sight of a bear high on cocaine, not just Ray Liotta’s final film role, but also the rolling hillsides and woodlands of Co Wicklow.

Shot in Avoca, Barnislagan Woods and Powercourt, the film was directed by Elizabeth Banks and tells the true story – with some liberties taken – of an American black bear who ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine in December 1985. The cocaine had been dropped out of an airplane piloted by Andrew C. Thornton II, a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler.

Needless to say, a cocaine-fuelled bear rampaging through the fictional woods of Georgia spells trouble, not just for the other woodland creatures but the community at large. In addition to the now sadly-departed Liotta, the film stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr (son of rapper Ice Cube), and Isiah Whitlock Jr. best known for playing Clay Davis in The Wire.

The production team reportedly set up camp at various sites across the county to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Powerscourt Waterfall served as one of the prominent filming sites as did the village of Enniskerry. Mostly filmed during 2021, lead actress Keri Russell spoke of how closely the Wicklow mountains resembled the film’s Georgian setting and describes the final product as a “wild ride”.

Cocaine Bear releases in cinemas nationwide on Friday, February 23.