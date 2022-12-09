Christmas memories welcome at folklorist’s festive talk in Arklow

JOURNEY into the past with artist and folklorist Michael Fortune as he hosts a storytelling session in Arklow Library on Wednesday, December 14, at 11.00 a.m.

Accomplished speaker Michael, of folklore.ie, will look at Christmas from a uniquely Irish perspective and will be delighted to hear about your childhood Christmas memories too.

Delving into Michael’s wealth of research and knowledge, this talk will introduce you to first-hand sources, including customs and traditions found around the country. From Christmas mumming plays and carols, to the keeping of pieces of straw from the Christmas crib and the burning of last year’s Christmas holly.

Michael’s folklore collection and place-based work are an ideal entry point into living superstitions, beliefs and customs from around the Emerald Isle.

All of the material that he has collected, which is archived and re-presented on folklore.ie, stems from localised field work he has undertaken over the past 25 years, with communities and individuals the length and breadth of the country.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn about Ireland’s rich heritage and customs.