Christmas lights turned on at Russborough House

From left: Alanah, Aoife and Adam Hill with Sandra and Grace Behan, Caitriona and Padraig McKeone and Dave and Kate Hill. Expand
Sam Dunne lighting up the Christmas Tree at Russborough House. Expand
Emelia and Jakub Jakubowski. Expand
The Ballymore Connect Choir at Russborough House. Expand
Madeleine with Ulton and Elsie Downes. Expand
Clark Dunne with Lauren Dunne and Halle Redmond. Expand
From left: Maisie Cronin with Una, Eavha, Avril, Mary, Odi and Vincent. Expand

Richard Clune

Russborough House was a hive of activity on Sunday, November 28 when the lights were turned on the Christmas tree and the Ballymore Connect Choir entertained everybody there.

About 400 people gathered outside Russborough House for the festive event as the Christmas at Russborough House Tour was launched too.

Families arrived at about 3 p.m. and each child was encouraged to enter the draw to turn on the Christmas lights. Sam Dunne was the lucky child picked out of the hat.

Sam also won a weekend family camping pass for the Kaleidoscope Family Festival 2022 as well as a Russborough annual Family Pass, a signed copy of illustrator PJ Lynch's new book 'Twas the Night Before Christmas', and a basket full of goodies.

At 3.30 p.m. the Ballymore Connect Choir sang Christmas carols and hymns before Sam turned on the lights at 4 p.m.

Teresa Crowley from Russborough House said: “We were delighted with it. It was a lovely, family-orientated afternoon and a great atmosphere.

"We are lucky that we have lots of space outside and the families could stay socially distant from each other. We adhered to all guidelines and our MC Eduardo reminded everybody to keep their distance.

"Everybody seemed to enjoy it and it went extremely well.”

