Christmas Crackers was a great success for Arklow Music and Arts

The Christmas Crackers concert organised by Arklow Music and Arts was a fantastic success when it was broadcast live on YouTube on Christmas Eve.

Over 100 people tuned in live and there have been almost 900 views on YouTube since then, with many families gathering together to watch it at the same time.

Singers and musicians from Arklow and Wexford performed at the concert in St David’s Church, Johnstown while Santa also made an appearance.

The concert began with Pat Sweeney taking Santa and some of the younger performers on a horse-drawn carriage ride to the church. One of the local children in Johnstown, John O’Reilly, also joined the performers in a tuxedo on the carriage.

Karla Tracey and Bri-Elle Finn were accompanied by pianist Conor McCarthy for their singing performances. They sang three songs each.

Kate O’Sullivan delivered three poems with a festive twist while harpist Úna Walsh played three pieces.

Dynamix, led by their musical director Jennifer Lee, performed three songs as well.

Yvonne Kenny, who organised the concert, is very happy with how it went.

"I’m really pleased with it, we got lots of people viewing it. I’ve heard of nine or ten people coming together to watch the concert so the number of views are even higher than what it says on YouTube. I know of people around the world who have watched it too.

“The performers have received some great feedback too. They forward me on the messages they receive.

"The event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of a few people: Jenny Sherwin from Wicklow County Council Arts Office for funding it; Fr Pádraig Ó Cochláin, the Moderator of Arklow group of Parishes, for the use of St David’s Church; Pat Sweeney for the use of his horses and carriage: Declan Kenny for arranging Santa’s early arrival in Johnstown; Darina Walsh for sorting out the wardrobe; and John O’ Reilly for his guest appearance in the carriage.

"We got great support from the people in the houses around the church too who came out to see the horse-drawn carriage."

Planet Sound in Bray recorded and produced the concert.

The concert can be viewed on YouTube by searching for Christmas Cracker Concert or the link is on the Arklow Music and Arts Facebook page.