Children inspire peace through entries into Wicklow Lions art competition

The winning students at Coláiste Chill Mhantáin, Tia Keighery, Zofia Zakesksa, Lexy O'Neill, Emma Bank, Ariana Crigan and Sabdh Keating. Missing from the photo is Amelia Cahill.

Mia Dias, Juliette Byrne, Coda Valeviciute and Katya Kononchuk of Domi nican College Wicklow with Sean Olohan of Wicklow and District Lions.

WICKLOW students have been celebrating their wins in the Lions Club’s annual art competition, which this year looked for message of peace that fit the theme ‘Lead with Compassion’.

For more than three decades Lions Clubs from around the globe have been sponsoring this art competition for schools and local youth groups. Children are asked to express their visions of peace and inspire with their creativity by designing posters promoting the message of peace.

Wicklow and District Lions Club have played a major role in this competition with the support of local schools and Lions officer Declan McInerney.

Declan and fellow Lion Sean Olohan made presentations to the winning artists on Friday. Joint first for Dominican College Wicklow were Mia Davis and Juliette Byrne. The runners-up were Coda Valeviciute and Katya Kononchuk.

The joint winners at Coláiste Chill Mhantáin were Tia Keighery and Zofia Zakesksa. The runners-up were Lexy O’Neill, Emma Bank, Ariana Crigan, Sabdh Keating and Amelia Cahill.

Sofia Fedun took first place at the Glebe National School, while the runners-up consisted of Alexa Beckett, Edie McPhillips and Zoe Goodbody.