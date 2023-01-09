Check out these must-see comedy and music events coming up in Wicklow

Rockers HamsandwicH will tour their new album 'Magnify' in Tinahely this month. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Bray One Act Drama Festival Launch at Mermaid Bray. Festival director William Mansfield with the Bray One Act Festival committee. Photo: Leigh Anderson

IT’S going to be another bumper year of incredible music, comedy and film in Wicklow and reporter Eoin Mac Raghnaill has put together a must-see list of early highlights.

The event listings for what’s on in County Wicklow are already jam-packed for the first half of 2023, with many festivals and shows taking bookings – and some close to selling out!

Here are just some of the best music gigs, festivals and shows coming to Wicklow in 2023.

What’s on in January

HamsandwicH rock Tinahely

Legendary Indie pop-rockers HamsandwicH are set to perform hits from their new studio album ‘Magnify’ at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Friday, January 13.

One of Ireland’s most enthralling live acts, the dynamic group are known for their high-energy, incendiary performances that have established them as one of the top touring bands in the country.

Featuring the signature sound of Niamh Farrell’s powerful yet sweet vocals, Podge McNamee’s juxtaposing baritone, and Brian Darcy’s soaring guitar riffs, if ever there was a band to feed off their audience, it is HamsandwicH!

The band have been touring their fourth studio album Magnify, after it was released on September 30 (via their own label Route 109a Recordings), and are said to be pumped ahead of the upcoming Tinahely gig.

Tickets are €30. More information at www.courthousearts.ie

Luke Carrig returns

Wicklow’s very own Luke Carrig, one of the founding members of ‘The Raglans’, will end an eight-year break from music in his hometown of Greystones at The Whale Theatre on January 21.

The talented singer-songwriter has been living and stufying in the US, but has always kept in touch with Ireland last year penning a song called ‘Darkness Into Light’ to raise awareness and funds for Pieta House as they prepared for their annual Darkness Into Light Walk on May 7.

In September he released his self-titled first EP as a solo artist, featuring five winsomely pop and sometimes melancholy tracks.

All songs were written by Luke with some additionally featuring vocals from Dublin-based singer-songwriter, Joanna Burke and music from Fiachra White of Kammerpop.

Tickets are expected to sell-out for this return of a local hero. Get yours at whaletheatre.ie

Bray One Act Drama Festival

The hugely popular Bray One Act Drama Festival will make its long-awaited return after a two year hiatus, with five fantastic nights of comedy and theatre taking place at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray, between January 24 and 28.

Celebrating its 44th anniversary, this year’s festival promises to be extra special, with a full programme of compelling one act plays set to be performed by a host of talented newcomers and seasoned veterans.

As always, all proceeds from this excellent festival will go to charitable causes. Tickets are €16. More information at www.mermaidartscentre.ie

What’s on in February

​Homegrown talent at the Hot Spot

Throughout February - and beyond - the Hot Spot Club in Greystones will showcase some of Ireland’s finest homegrown talents.

Kicking off the month will be Ireland’s leading jazz singer and guitarist, Nigel Mooney, who will perform songs from his long-awaited third album, ‘Mooney’s Blues’ on Saturday, February 4 with his organ trio.

The following Friday stars Derry’s most famous soul artist Rob Strong, fresh from touring with legend Don Baker last year, and on February 16 The Hot Spot welcomes classical Cork duo, Iarla O’Lionáird and Cormac McCarthy.

There will be a tribute to Bruce Springsteen from Glory Days on February 18 and two-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Daoiri Farrell will round out a month of fabulous Irish music on February 24. Book online via thehotspot.ie

Trad night in Tinahely

Music Network’s Spring 2023 Season begins in February, with a newly curated line-up featuring musicians who have been integral to the success of many leading Irish traditional and folk groups.

Kicking off on in the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Saturday, February 11, the stunning venue will host a powerhouse of performers who have been involved in some of the country’s most lauded ensembles.

The multi-talented musical collective will feature Noriana Kennedy of The Whileaways and Solas on vocals and banjo, Cherish the Ladies’ Mirella Murray on accordion, Donogh Hennessy, who is one of Lúnasa’s founding members on guitar, and Téada’s Oisín Mac Diarmada on fiddle.

Music Network’s series of spring concerts will see Bray’s Mermaid Theatre and the Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely welcome an array of superb artists from the worlds of classical, contemporary, opera, roots, jazz and traditional music. Tickets are €16/18. More information at www.courthousearts.ie

Bray Comedy Festival

The Bray Comedy Festival will roar back into action in February (15 to 19), with five days and nights of belly laughs and banter planned, featuring some of Ireland’s top comedians and emerging talents.

The festival’s side-splitting schedule will see funny people Martin Angolo, Deirdre O’Kane, Pat McDonnell and Anna Clifford perform at the Hardy Har Comedy Club in Bray (Harbour Bar), and the Mermaid Arts Centre.

Headlining the festival is veteran of the Irish and UK comedy circuits Jason Byrne, who will be performing his brand new show “Unblocked” on February 19. In unblocked, Jason will discuss his new lease of life following heart surgery.

‘The Six Million Dollar Byrne’ has cleared his arteries, his mind and his schedule to bring audiences an evening of pure unadulterated old fashioned fun. The show promises to be the ultimate celebration of life and never giving up, brought to you by “The Outright King of Live Comedy”.

More information at www.mermaidartscentre.ie

What’s on in March

​An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl)

The Oscar nominated film ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ will come to the big screen this Spring, with the Mermaid Theatre in Bray set to show the acclaimed movie on March 13.

Directed by Colm Bairéad, the film wonderfully recreates the feel of a country home in 1980s Ireland, producing a genuine, deeply felt portrait of the bonds that sustain us.

The film adaptation of Wicklow author Claire Keegan’s novella ‘Foster’, has been shortlisted for an Oscar for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12.

Based on Keegan’s third literary work, which won the 2009 Davy Byrnes Short Story Award and appeared in the New Yorker, An Cailín Ciúin has been described as an “intricate, deeply felt” coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl. Tickets are €7/9. More information at www.mermaidartscentre.ie

International talent show in Tinahely

On Friday, March 17, the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre will host the supremely talented string trio of Maxim Rysanov, Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and Dóra Kokas.

Led by Grammy-nominated violist Maxim Rysanov and performing together for the very first time, the trio also features magnificent violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and one of the rising stars of the classical music world, cellist Dóra Kok

The unique sound of the string trio is one that not many composers explore and exploit, but music for this combination, from the classical period to the present-day, will bring the sonorous delights of this debut ensemble to Wicklow audiences.

The programme will showcase the elegance and exuberance of Mozart’s only string trio, Beethoven’s glorious Trio in G Major, a thought-provoking work by Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova and a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Ed Bennett.

What’s on in April

Sharon Shannon

Fans of traditional Irish can rejoice, as master of tunes and Irish influenced compositions Sharon Shannon is set to make her long-awaited return to the Garden County.

The legendary accordionist will play to a packed crowd at the Mermaid Arts Centre on Saturday, April 8, with renowned Irish composer and instrumentalist Alan Connor providing ample accompaniment.

Having achieved legendary status throughout the world, and made the much-maligned accordion ‘cool’ again, Sharon will perform a variety of tunes born out of her many collaborations for her Wicklow audience,. Not just in Irish traditional music, but through all musical genres, including Hip Hop, Cajun, Country, Classical and Rap.

Over a stellar career, Sharon has collaborated, recorded and toured with everyone from Willy Nelson, Bono, Johnny Depp, Shane Mc Gowan and John Prine to Nigel Kennedy and the RTE Concert Orchestra, and had many hit records including The Galway Girl with Steve Earle, Its Christmas time Again with Wallis Bird and Go Tell the Devil with Imelda May. Tickets are €32. More information at www.mermaidartscentre.ie

Mike Denver

For those still experiencing Garth Brooks withdrawal symptoms, the next best thing – Portumna’s Mike Denver – is here to cure what ails you!

The Irish country and trad superstar is set to perform at the Arklow Bay Hotel on April 23, with fans clambering for tickets, which are already selling like hot cakes.

Known as “The Galway Boy”, Mike is considered one of Ireland’s top entertainers. Born and raised in the west of Ireland, he started touring at the age of 16, signing with the legendary Willie Carty, who has stayed by his side ever since.

A man in high demand, it’s evident from Mike’s energetic performances that he truly loves and appreciates what he does, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to see him in person, in the plush surroundings of the Arklow Bay Hotel. Tickets are €35. More information at www.gr8events.ie

22nd Bray Jazz Festival

Billed as one of the Europe’s best small jazz festivals, the Bray Jazz Festival will come alive for its 22nd running across the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

It runs Friday to Sunday starting on April 28, with a line-up expected to be announced in February.

Organisers say they are in talks with acts from Europe and the US, having already secured funding from the Arts Council and are in discussions with other sponsors, like Wicklow County Council, who have been invaluable partners.

The 21st edition last year, coming after a two-year pause for the pandemic, was hailed as the festival’s most successful, and organisers aim to build on that.

The Mermaid Arts Centre will host the main show, but there will also be other venues, double bills and matinees to keep the music alive all weekend. Keep an eye on brayjazz.com for updates.

What’s on in May

​West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival

Back for a sixth year, the blossoming West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival brings another outstanding line-up of classical musicians to the county from May 17-21.

The brainchild of Ballyknockan pianist Fiachra Garvey, the festival brings international greats to Russborough House and St Mary’s Church, including acclaimed a cappella five-piece Apollo5, and rising star Jess Gillam, who will be making her Irish debut.

She is the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician and the youngest ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms.

Tickets go on sale for all performances across the weekend on January 16 via www.westwicklowfestival.com/

What’s on in June

​Mary Black

Iconic Irish vocalist Mary Black will perform at the Arklow Bay Hotel on June 2, as part of the beloved folk singer’s 40th Anniversary Tour.

The tour promises to be particularly special, as it not only commemorates four decades of touring for the Dublin native, it also marks 40 years since the release of Mary’s first solo album, the self-titled ‘Mary Black’.

Mary has become a dominant presence in Irish music over the years, wowing her ever growing legion of fans with her distinctive blend of traditional folk and modern material.

A household name in the Emerald Isle, Mary’s sultry voice has earned her international recognition, with fans from all over the world flocking to her shows.

Mary is said to be delighted to be going back on the road in 2023. Her outstanding band will celebrate her career by playing favourites from her extensive catalogue, which include songs that the Irish public have come to know and love over the years.

Her band will feature Bill Shanley on guitar, Pat Crowley on piano and accordion, Nick Scott on double bass, Richie Buckley on saxophone and Liam Bradley on drums and percussion Tickets are €36.50. More information at www.gr8events.ie

Beyond the Pale

There were a few teething problems in its inaugural year (as is the case with any first-time event), but Beyond the Pale staked its claim as an intimate festival for mature musos who still like to let loose every now and again.

Based at Glendalough Estate, this year’s line-up is as considered as last, with Jon Hopkins, Leftfield, Hot Chip, Thundercat and Candi Staton topping the bill.

It takes place from June 16-18, with tickets priced at €195. itsbeyondthepale.ie.

Don Baker

Just turned a young 70, and 55 years on the road, the next stop on Don Baker’s amazing journey will take him to the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray, on Saturday, June 17.

Harmonica player, singer-songwriter and actor, Don has headlines with Tom Jones and Van Morrison, and has acted opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in the Oscar Nominated ‘In the Name of the Father’

Declared “the greatest harmonica player in the world” by Bono, in January 2022 he released his album, “Legacy”, his first ever collection of harmonica instrumentals, which were recorded over the past 40 years.

After two years off the road he will present his new “Blues Man Tour” in the Mermaid, which features stories of his life and of life on the road. Don’t miss out on the chance to see this legendary performer and consummate entertainer, who has engaged, enchanted and charmed so many Wicklow audiences over the years.

Tickets are €26. More information at www.mermaidartscentre.ie

What’s on in July

​Kaleidoscope

Tickets are already on sale for Kaleidoscope 2023, the county and country’s biggest family-focused music and arts festival.

The three-day carnival of colour takes place in the gorgeous surroundings of Russborough House in Blessington, from June 30 to July 2 with a whole host of family-friendly activities and events to see and do.

Recently Gavin James was announced as the first headliner, causing a rush on tickets, and wiping out the discounted early bird offers. But there are still tickets available for the increasingly popular festival.

A weekend camping ticket for Kaleidoscope 2023 costs just €258 for a group of four (2 adults, 2 children), including entry to the festival, a dizzying array of activities on the creative programme, and car parking for the entire weekend.