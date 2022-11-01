Check out our gallery of photos from the Rathnew Halloween Fair

Chairperson of Rathnew Women's Shed - Mary Lyons with Co-ordinator of Croí Rathnaoi Co Wicklow Partnership - Mary Millett, Rosie Stevens and Niamh Freney of An Chailleach Ghlas.

THERE were plenty of spooky activities taking place in the Rathnew Community Centre on Sunday for the Halloween themed Rathnew Women’s Craft Market.

Rathnew Women’s Craft Market happens on the last Sunday of every month, where crafts made by local women are sold monthly. The women stallholders hail not only from Rathnew, but also the surrounding areas.

Many of the quilts and knitwear are produced in the women’s groups in Croi Rath Naoi, the Community Development Project under County Wicklow Partnership. Other locally produced crafts such as jewellery, candles, scents, confectionery, painting and prints are made by women locally in their own workshop type premises.

Sunday’s market included Niamh Franey reading some blood-curdling ghost stories as well as free face painting with Kate Rajba.

Only women who are members of The Rathnew Women’s Shed can sell at the market and all attend a monthly facilitated enterprise meeting with The Croi Rath Naoi Coordinator to discuss produce, marketing and advertising prior to each fair.

The Rathnew Women’s Shed meets weekly on Wednesday evenings in the Rathnew Community Centre and has a voluntary chairwoman, Ann Lyons who is also highly involved in the running of the fair.

The craft fair is part of the Hall Social Enterprise initiative in the Rathnew Community Centre and the fair donates back to the Rathnew Hall towards the purchase of equipment used by community groups in the village. County Wicklow Partnership supports the fair through its coordinator Mary Millett in their Croi Rath Naoi Community Development Project in the Hall and through the printing of all promotional materials.

Don’t forget to place December 4 in your diary when Santa Claus will be visiting the Rathnew Craft Market.