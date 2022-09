Nina and Jerome Schmidt at the Parkrun in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Sandra and Stephanie Burch at the Parkrun in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Members of the Croghan Athletics Club at the ParkRun in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Alexandra Doyle, Ester Doyle and Amber Doyle Byrne at the Parkrun in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum

Avondale Forest parkrun is back on the calendar after a hiatus due to works constructing the magnificent ‘Beyond The Trees’ attraction.

Last Saturday was the third week since its return and it did not disappoint, with smiles all round from young and old participants.

Did you take part? Have a look at our gallery and see if we spotted you. The next Avondale Forest parkrun is this Saturday starting at 9.30am.