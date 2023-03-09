Wicklow

Charlie inspires Wicklow Sailing Club crowd with tales of epic adventure

Wicklow Sailing Club President Peter Shearer, Jimmy Balbontin from the Wicklow RNLI Fundraising Branch and Charlie Kavanagh. Expand

wicklowpeople

Wicklow Sailing Club recently welcomed prolific member Charlie Kavanagh to the club to chat about his adventures on his boat Stravaiger.

In 2021, Charlieundertook a epic journey, sailing solo from Sweden via Norway, the North Sea and Scotland and home to Ireland. It was a huge voyage of 1300 miles.

Charlie shared his story to a packed clubhouse of fellow sailors and friends. Talking through his route and stops along the way, it made for a fascinating insight into sailing solo and how one man’s determination to make it home can conquer all.

The evening raised a €420 for the RNLI, who were there on the night and themselves donated a hamper for the raffle, which also included vouchers donated by Bridge Street Books and The Sports Room.

