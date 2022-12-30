Charity raffle night returns to Hennessy’s in Blessington

Sadie Miley and Ann Flynn at the Raffle Night in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens

Lily Sargent with Santa at the Raffle Night in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens

Margaret Doyle, Betty Rafter, Shiela Bolger, Marion Duane and Bernie Mulhall at the Raffle Night in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens

Santa and John Finnegan at the Raffle Night in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens

Barry Finan, Mickey O'Connor, Deann McGarr, Steven Bohan and Brian Bohan at the Raffle Night in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens

Phil Crowther, Mary Tyrrell and Ken Byrne at the Raffle Night in aid of Blessington Senior Citizens

HENNESSY’S held the 41st annual fundraiser for the Blessington Senior Citizens just before the break for Christmas.

Organisers were pleased to be back after delays caused by Covid and were delighted with the turnout for the raffle.

Tara, Edel, Bernadette, Karen, Geraldine, Lilly, Tom, John and Barry thank everyone for their support.

Thanks are also offered to all who generously donated prizes for the raffle and other donations. Dunnes Stores were thanked for allowing the sale of the tickets on their premises, as well as everyone who bought tickets.

A great night was had by all with music by Pat Kelly and a special visit by Santa Claus.

Ronan and Sinead were thanked for their support.

An update will be provided once all the money is collected and counted.

There was also a great turnout for Blessington AFC’s over-35s charity match held on a bright and sunny St Stephen’s Day morning at Crosschapel.

Dave Donovan helped organise the event, which also acted as a fundraiser for Blessington Senior Citizens.

Two evenly matched teams lined-up for what proved to be a close encounter, until the ever-young Mick Tyrell rolled back the years and started scoring like it was 1999 all over again. Hopefully, the injury to Paul Caffery isn’t too serious.

Thanks are also passed onto Ian Coughlan for refereeing the game at such short notice. Over €300 was raised on the day.