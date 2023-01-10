Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Change of date for next Wicklow Historical Society talk

Local historian John Goodman will deliver a talk on the Wicklow men of World War One. Expand

Close

Local historian John Goodman will deliver a talk on the Wicklow men of World War One.

Local historian John Goodman will deliver a talk on the Wicklow men of World War One.

Local historian John Goodman will deliver a talk on the Wicklow men of World War One.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THERE has been a change of schedule for the return of Wicklow Historical Society’s winter series of talks.

Initially the talk was due to take place on Monday, January 30, focusing on the Rathnew men of World War One.

The date has been changed to Monday, January 23, when John Goodman will discuss the Wicklow men of World War One. The talk takes place in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town, starting at 8 p.m.

A donation box will be available for voluntary contributions to offset costs on the night.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Members and friends of Wicklow Historical Society are currently finishing off articles for the 2023 edition of the Wicklow Historical Society Journal.

Privacy