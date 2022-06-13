Chance to catch ‘An Cailin Ciúin’ at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray

Film lovers have a chance to catch the award-winning ‘An Cailín Ciúin’ (The Quiet Girl) at the Mermaid Arts Centre on Friday, June 17.

Nine-year-old Cáit (Catherine Clinch) is sent by her family to spend the summer with an aunt and uncle she has never met before.

Through the tender care of her aunt Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley) Cáit finally feels loved and safe.

Despite himself, her uncle Sean (Andrew Bennett) forges a bond and for the first time, Cáit experiences the warmth of a loving home.

The once quiet Cáit blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.

An Cailín Ciúin is adapted from Claire Keegan’s acclaimed short story ‘Foster’.

An Cailín Ciúin’ was named the Best Feature Film, Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury, Berlin International Film Festival, 2022 and Best Irish Film Award by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at the Dublin International Film Festival, 2022

It also scooped the best director and best film awards at the 2022 IFTAs.

Tickets cost €9/€7. For more , visit mermaidartscentre.ie.