Celtic Brothers to perform Easter concert in west Wicklow

THE Celtic Brothers will perform in St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin on Easter Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Celtic Brothers is the exciting new act born of the very successful and popular group known as the ‘The Willoughby Brothers’. They have entertained and endeared audiences for the past number of years and are delighted to bring their newly evolved show to their loyal and valued followers.

Their unique and recognisable sound includes a repertoire featuring a blend of Irish ballads, popular classics and contemporary songs that take their audience on an emotive musical journey.

They have made a big impression on the national and international music scene with appearances on a number of TV and Radio shows and are regularly play listed on RTE Radio 1. In 2013 they performed the title song at the Rose of Tralee International Festival before a live TV audience of 1.2 million and have also made appearances on RTE’s ‘Up For The Match’, the ‘Derek Mooney Show’ and the ‘John Murray Show’ on Radio 1.

They have had the honour of performing at Arás an Uachtaráin by invitation of President Michael D. Higgins and at the home of the GAA in Croke Park at the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Tickets for the Dunlavin concert cost €25 and can be purchased by contacting the parish office on 045401871 or 0879693960 or after masses over the next few weeks. Proceeds are in aid of Donard/Dunlavin meals on wheels.