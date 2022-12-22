Carol service brings Blessington community closer together

Rev Terry Alcock taking part in the Christmas Community Service Prayers and Carols at Church of Our Lady and St. Marys Church.

Sarah Jane Brennan, Donkey [Sarah Jane] and Darragh Brown at the Christmas Community Service Prayers and Carols at Church of Our Lady and St. Marys Church

Grace Mills, Mary [ Angela Flanery ] and Joseph {Brendan Brown] taking part in the Christmas Community Service Prayers and Carols at Church of Our Lady and St. Marys Church.

Caoimhe, Molly, Conor and Cara Brown at the Christmas Community Service Prayers and Carols at Church of Our Lady and St. Marys Church.

Aisling Giltrap Mills with the Donkey {Sarah Jane } and the Brown Family at the Christmas Community Service Prayers and Carols at Church of Our Lady and St. Marys Church.

The church bells rang out for miles around west Wicklow last Saturday afternoon as the Blessington community celebrated their annual Christmas carol service.

If you were driving through Blessington last weekend, you may have noticed Mary and Joseph and their donkey walking down the Main Street, from the Church of our Lady to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, with a large congregation of young and old from both parishes following behind.

The first half of the carol service took place in the Church of our Lady, where Fr Richard Behan and Deacon Gerry Malone led the joint congregation in prayer and readings. The parish choir, who were accompanied by a guitar, sang beautifully throughout.

The congregation then followed Mary and Joseph and their very friendly donkey down the town to St Mary’s Church, where the Revd Terry Alcock welcomed the joint congregation to complete the carol service with six carols and six bible readings.

There was a fantastic sense of festive spirit as everyone joined together to sing the carols to the organ music. This joint ecumenical service was a true celebration of the Christmas story and all present commented on the wonderful communal atmosphere and sense of community. After the service there was tea and cakes for all at St Kevin’s Community Centre

A spokesperson for the carol service organising committee said: “This carol service is another example of the community spirit which is very much alive in Blessington. Thank you to everyone who made this event happen, especially Mary and Joseph and Sarah-Jane (the donkey)

“With church bells ringing, a live animal crib and carol singing at its best, it really was a truly special event. Happy and Healthy Christmas to one and all!

“We look forward to the live epiphany on the January 8, at 3.30pm, in Valleymount.”