Carnew Musical Society getting ready to return to the stage

REHEARSALS are in full swing at Carnew Musical Society for the All Together Now! concert in St Brigid’s Hall, Carnew on Friday, November 12, at 8 p.m.

An exciting aspect of the return to live performance is that for those who might not be ready to venture for a night out for a live show, the concert will be streamed live online on Sunday, November 8 p.m.

Tickets for both the live and the streamed concert will be €10.

Getting back together initially took a lot of organising by the committee, but musical director Jennifer Byrne initially split the cast into four groups depending on vocal range.

Beginning in early September, outdoor practise took place in the car park of the Carnew Training and Consultancy offices.

All Together now! was chosen due to its celebration of all things theatre and music, and will feature songs from a number of familiar musicals.

These will include Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, When I Grow Up, Gimme, Gimme, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) and Seasons of Love.

Tickets will go on sale online in the coming weeks.