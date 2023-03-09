B*Witched to appear on The Late Late Show as new single hits the charts

As one of the most successful girl groups of the 1990s B*Witched will always be remembered fondly by those of a certain vintage. But now, 25 years on from their heyday, the band responsible for C’est la Vie are back releasing new music and ready to rock the double-denim again.

This Friday night, Greystones Sinéad O'Carroll (49) along with twins Edele and Keavy Lynch (43), and Lindsay Armaou (44), will appear on The Late Late Show to chat about their record-breaking run at the top of the charts, the impact of their break-up and their new single Birthday which comes out on the same day.

Between 1997 and 2002 B*Witched released two albums and eight singles, all of which made the UK Top 20. Their first four singles, C'est la Vie, Rollercoaster, To You I Belong, and Blame It on the Weatherman, all reached number one in the UK Singles Chart. In 2002, having sold over 3 million albums worldwide, the band was dropped by its record company.

Also appearing on this week’s show are Brian Dowling Gourounlian and his husband Arthur Gourounlian. They will chat to Ryan about their surrogacy journey and the birth of their baby Blake and will be joined by Brian's sister Aoife Dowling who was their surrogate.

Entrepreneur and broadcaster Spencer Matthews will speak about his new documentary Finding Michael which sees him retrace his late brother's last steps on Mount Everest before he disappeared during his descent in 1999.

Waterford hurling manager and host of Davy’s Toughest Team, Davy Fitzgerald will also appear to talk about becoming a father again at the age of 51.