Bumper crowd expected for return of Russborough Candlelight Walk

After a three year hiatus due to Covid restrictions the Russborough Candlelight Walk makes its long-awaited return at Russborough House, Blessington, this Sunday, October 30, at 6 p.m.

The popular 2k fundraising walk, which is in aid of St Mary’s Church in Blessington and The Irish Cancer Society, has been a fixture on the Blessington social calendar since its inception back in 2014.

With Russborough House beautifully floodlit and hundreds of candles lighting the paths along a stretch of Russborough parkland, the extraordinary surroundings are sure to create a truly magical atmosphere for the whole family to enjoy.

When attendees complete the walk there will be refreshments waiting, with water and crisps for the children, and piping hot coffee for the adults.

The Candlelight Walk has been organised by a group of dedicated volunteers since 2014. Each year they have drawn on west Wicklow’s formidable community spirit to complete the mammoth task of lighting several hundred individual candles.

Ashling Mills and Heather Darker have spearheaded the event since it’s creation and can’t contain their glee at its return. As Heather explained, although the evening is in aid of two very worthy causes, the sense of pride and community co-operation it encourages is what makes the event so important.

“It just wouldn’t be possible to hold the event if it wasn’t for the fantastic community we have here around Russborough,” Heather said. “It’s just one of those really great social evenings. Families come and meet up with other families. Grandparents come to see their grandchildren – it’s just a really great evening for the whole family.

“This is our first one back after Covid, so it’s a pretty big deal. The attendance had always been fantastic in the past, we were getting huge numbers before the pandemic. Some people travelled long distances to attend.

“I guess it became a Halloween tradition of sorts for a lot of families. I’m sure they have missed attending it just as much as we have hosting it. Like them, we can't wait for this weekend. It;s going to be really special.

The Russborough Candlelight Walk will take place at Russborough House, Blessington, on Sunday, October 30, at 6 p.m. Walking starts at 6pm. Entry is €5 per person or €20 per car.

Please remember to wrap up warm and wear suitable footwear. Dogs are permitted on leads only. Attendees may bring a torch, but are encouraged to only use them where necessary, so as not to spoil the candlelight atmosphere.

For more information email: heatherdarker123@gmail.com or visit the Russborough Candlelight Walk Facebook page.