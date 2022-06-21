Brockagh Centre gears up for Summer Songs with Paddy Casey and Kila

THE Brockagh Centre in Laragh welcomes back ‘Summer Songs – Inland and by the Sea’ this Saturday and Sunday.

Things get underway on the Saturday from 7.30 p.m. and the line-up consists of Paddy Casey supported by the Robbie Walsh Trad Band.

Sunday’s performers will include Kila and the Robbie Walsh Trad Band.

Paddy Casey's double album ‘Turn This Ship Around’ was released last year. ‘Turn This Ship Around’ has one side focusing on an array of acoustic songs decorated with strings and piano, and the other side featuring an array of full band tracks that span multiple genres.

Kíla are an Irish folk music/world music group, originally formed in 1987 in County Dublin.

‘Summer Songs – Inland and by the Sea’ is curated by Wicklow County Arts Office funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.

Tickets are €15 and are available from Eventbrite – search Laragh Summer Songs Inland By the Sea.