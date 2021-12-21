Bridge Street Books in Wicklow pick out the best Christmas reads

Hilary and Joanna Hamilton of Bridge Street Books with a selection of their recommendations for this Christmas.

THE award-winning Bridge Street Books located in Wicklow town has been a hive of activity over the busy Christmas period as they cater to all reading tastes.

The busy bookstore is run by mother and daughter, Hilary and Joanna Hamilton, who have been kind enough to suggest a Christmas reading Wishlist and books that would make for the perfect gift.

Joanna said: “Something that would make a great family gift is ‘The Great Irish Politics Book’ by David McCullagh, and illustrated by Graham Corcoran. It covers everything in Irish politics, from how the HSE works, to the Dáil and how elections are run. I read it and found it very interesting. It’s done in a very child friendly way.

“Another great family gift would be ‘The Christmas Pig’ by JK Rowling. It’s very cleverly written and is a lovely story for the whole family to read at home together.

“’The Night Before the Night Before Christmas’ by Kes Gray and Claire Powell is suitable for younger children. It’s very quirky and funny and is a story all about the elves and what they get up to the night before the night before Christmas.

“Another good book for younger children up to the age of five or six is ‘A Hug for You’ by David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard. It’s about David’s son Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation when he introduced us to his virtual hug, a heart-shaped sign he carried during the COVID-19 pandemic to help him stay connected to his teacher while he was learning from home. The book recounts how it went all around the world.

“Another great selection would be ‘Tales from Acorn Wood: Squirrel's Snowman’ by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. It’s a gorgeous book and is a lovely read for a baby present.

“For older children up to nine and over, there is ‘The New Girl’ by Sinead Moriarty. It’s about a girl from Syria living in direct provision and the friendship she makes with another girl called Ruby. It also helps children learn about the plight of refugees.

“David Farr’s ‘The Book of Stolen Dreams’ would be another great present for the same age group. It’s a magical adventure in the realm of the Harry Potter books.

“Freddie Alexander’s ‘Mr Spicebag’ is another fun and quirky read and its illustrated by Helen O'Higgins.

“Another gift idea is ‘The Gardeners' World Almanac: A Month by Month Guide to your gardening Year’ with a foreword by Monty Don. It’s a month to month guide to your garden.

“Imelda May’s ‘A Lick and a Promise’ is a beautifully presented hardback book of poetry. ‘Tomorrow Is Beautiful: Poems to comfort, uplift and delight’ by Sarah Crossan would be another great gift selection.

“Larry Donnelly’s ‘Life in an Irish-American Political Family - The Bostonian’ is all about life in an Irish American political family.

“Fiction-wise there is ‘The Echo Chamber’ by John Boyne, which is a satire which is very light, funny and entertaining.

“Nguyen Phan Que Mai’s ‘The Mountains Sing’ is an epic account of Vietnam’s history. Damon Galgut’s ‘The Promise’ was this year’s Booker Prize winner. It’s set in South Africa and you can read it for hours to really get your teeth into it.

“Claire Keegan’s ‘Small Things Like These’ was Hilary’s favourite book of the year. It’s a novella and is breathtakingly written The writing style is amazing.”